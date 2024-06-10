C&C Group’s (CCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 570.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,606.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

