CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563,656 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in CDW were worth $154,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

CDW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 611,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,484. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $170.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

