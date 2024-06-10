Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Down 3.7 %

CLLS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

