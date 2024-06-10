Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Position Lifted by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 690.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.19% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $320,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,784,823,000 after buying an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,693,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 708,826 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,529,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,710,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. 971,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,569. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

