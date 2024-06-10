Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.20. 160,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 525,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Certara Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Certara by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

