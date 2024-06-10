Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

