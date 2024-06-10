Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.48. The company has a market capitalization of $417.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

