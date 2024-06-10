Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,425,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,723,637. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of -468.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

