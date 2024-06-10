Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,924. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average of $288.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

