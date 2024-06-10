Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,272. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

