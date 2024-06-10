Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 198812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $926.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 78,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 142,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chimera Investment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 229,925 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

