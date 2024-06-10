China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
