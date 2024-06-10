China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

