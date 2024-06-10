Christopher E. French Buys 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHEN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,182. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $878.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.
