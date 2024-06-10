Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $247.43 million and $7.15 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 812,434,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

