CIBC Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$44.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

North West stock opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. North West has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$43.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that North West will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In other North West news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

