Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,536,006. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $2,030,547 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

