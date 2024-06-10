Clayton Partners LLC Purchases 5,041 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,416,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KCCA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.