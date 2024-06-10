Clayton Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $100.44. 1,556,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

