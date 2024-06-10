Clayton Partners LLC Sells 19,520 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clayton Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance accounts for 2.8% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTMN remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

