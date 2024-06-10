Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $126,240.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 666,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

