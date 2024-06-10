Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COHN stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -270.26%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

