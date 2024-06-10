Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.08 and last traded at $247.33. Approximately 2,503,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,257,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.16.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

