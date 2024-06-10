Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 136,548 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
