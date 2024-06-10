Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 1,494,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,217,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 109,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

