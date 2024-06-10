Conflux Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $767.51 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,009,286,003 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,810,455 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,009,029,287.11 with 4,046,529,273.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19375689 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $16,569,048.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

