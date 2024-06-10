Cooksen Wealth LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.