Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Eminence Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,058 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 2.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $181,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,674,000 after buying an additional 883,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.