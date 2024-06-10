Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Reiterated by OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their negative rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 160,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 221.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,300,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.