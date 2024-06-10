Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $186.75 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $186.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00011314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

