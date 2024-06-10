Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $902.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

