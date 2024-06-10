Craig Hallum Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

