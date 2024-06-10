Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

CMCT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

