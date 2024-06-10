Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 980,912 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -424.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

