Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,095,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 113,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

