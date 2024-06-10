Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 843,389 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $203,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $175.48. 565,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

