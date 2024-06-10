Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zscaler worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Zscaler by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.0 %

Zscaler stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

