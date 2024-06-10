Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $79.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,908. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $445.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

