Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $38,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,049. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

