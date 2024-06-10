Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 11,172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $213.96. 2,267,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

