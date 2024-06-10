Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $40.55 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,890 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 6.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of DoorDash worth $40,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,323 shares of company stock worth $59,674,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.25. 4,788,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,140. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

