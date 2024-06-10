CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

