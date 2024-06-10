CTF Capital Management LP Sells 458,904 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

CTF Capital Management LP decreased its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,904 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises approximately 0.9% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 5,432,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

