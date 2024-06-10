Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $141.15 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,365,810 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of BCE worth $141,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in BCE by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 28,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,253,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.94. 943,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,355. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

