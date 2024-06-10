Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $170.41 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,860 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of VICI Properties worth $170,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.03. 2,099,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,069. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

