Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,864 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Johnson Controls International worth $160,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

