Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 163,481 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,481 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $59,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.41 on Monday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 341,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,781. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

