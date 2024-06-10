Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 541,021 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,021 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. 2,185,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

