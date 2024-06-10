D Jonathan Merriman Buys 18,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,240.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of PODC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,033. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on PodcastOne in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PodcastOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

