Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $25.28

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $24.47. Delek US shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 116,251 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Delek US by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

