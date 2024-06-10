Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

DELL traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,622. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,777,149 shares of company stock valued at $525,393,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

